SDFD fire engine crashes into car in City Heights

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - A fire engine on an emergency call crashed into a car at a City Heights intersection Wednesday, leaving the two occupants of the crumpled sedan with apparently minor injuries and forcing a closure of the road crossing for hours.

The car driver had just exited southbound state Route 15 onto University Avenue when the westbound San Diego Fire-Rescue rig struck it shortly before 10:30 a.m., SDFRD Capt. Joe Amador said.

The crew members aboard the engine, none of whom were hurt, freed the man and woman inside the damaged sedan. Medics took the pair to Scripps Mercy Hospital for treatment of what were believed to be non-life-threatening injuries.

The fire engine's siren and flashing lights were activated at the time of the collision, which occurred as the emergency personnel were responding to a reported gas leak in the area, Amador said.

The accident left the intersection blocked into the early afternoon. Traffic exiting SR-15 onto University Avenue was being diverted into the eastbound lanes of the east-west thoroughfare, according to the California Highway Patrol.