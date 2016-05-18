San Diego Fire-Rescue holds wildfire drill

SAN DIEGO (CBS 8) - San Diego firefighters spent Wednesday in Mission Trails Park preparing for the height of this year's wildfire season.

Crews responded to the drills they would during a real wildfire. Helicopters made several water drops while fire crews pulled hoses and practiced deploying fire shelters. Fire officials say they're expecting another year of high fire activity, but the severity of the fires will depend on the weather.

Fire agencies are using a new fire index tool developed by SDG&E to evaluate fire dangers day to day. It uses weather reports along with fuel conditions to rate fire danger as normal, elevated or extreme.