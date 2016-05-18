Dakota: Sweet girl needs a loving home

Breed: Shar Pei

Gender: Spayed female

Age: 7 years old

ID#: 135216

Adoption Fee: $25

Dakota, a 7-year-old Shar Pei mix, is looking for a loving home to call her own. This sweet girl has been through quite a bit in her young life and is hoping to find a stable home to cuddle up in. Through no fault of her own, Dakota has been returned twice over the past year due to unfortunate circumstances with her previous families. They’ve all noted how absolutely wonderful Dakota is and were heartbroken to give her up.

Dakota is one of the sweetest, most perfect dogs in our care and an absolute joy to be around. She is house-trained, playful with other dogs and a dream on leash. She would love to go for daily walks with her new family, followed by a nice long snuggle session on the couch. She’s a very affectionate, friendly and loving companion!

Her adoption fee includes her spay/neuter, current vaccinations, permanent microchip identification, 30 days of complimentary medical insurance from Trupanion Insurance, a certificate for a free veterinary exam, and a license if residing in Oceanside, Vista, Escondido, San Marcos or Poway!

San Diego Humane Society and SPCA

5500 Gaines Street

San Diego, CA 92110

(619) 299-7012



Adoptions

Monday - Friday

11 a.m. - 6 p.m.



Saturday - Sunday

11 a.m. - 5 p.m.