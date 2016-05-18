San Diego among the best cities in the country for job seekers

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - San Diego is 21st among the best 25 U.S. cities for jobs this year, according to a list released Wednesday by the website Glassdoor.com.
The rankings took into account ease in getting hired, cost of living, job satisfaction and work-life balance.
San Diego was 15th in the number of openings, but the median home value of $506,000 was the third-highest. Job satisfaction and work-life balance were roughly similar to the other cities.
The city was one of five to appear on the list for the first time.
Bay Area cities San Jose and San Francisco topped the list.
"This demonstrates why so many people are looking to move to the San Francisco Bay Area -- job satisfaction, work-life balance and hiring opportunity are unparalleled compared to anywhere else in the country," said Andrew Chamberlain, Glassdoor's chief economist.
"However, it's also important to recognize that for anyone considering a new job in a new city, bigger doesn't necessarily mean better," Chamberlain said. "Many of the nation's mid-sized cities stand out for offering some of the greatest job prospects combined with salaries that allow people to stretch their dollar further."
Seattle, Boston and Washington, D.C., rounded out the top five. No other California cities made the list.
