Vehicle crashes into Agua Hedionda Lagoon in Carlsbad

CARLSBAD (CBS8) - A vehicle flew off Interstate 5 in Carlsbad Wednesday night, landing in the Agua Hedionda Lagoon, sending two people to a local hospital.

The crash was reported about 7:10 p.m. on the north side of the freeway, south of Tamarack Avenue. According to the California Highway Patrol, a 2002 Toyota truck was reportedly speeding at 90 to 100 mph before crashing into a Honda Civic, swerving into a guard rail and into the lagoon.

Zane Penix, who witnessed the crash, said he and his boss rushed to the crash to help the driver.

"We heard a loud noise and we looked over and there was a truck upside down in the water. We reacted the best we could, got on some jet skis and my boss ran down and we got over there as fast as we could. My boss was first on site and he helped flip over the car," said Penix.

Another woman who witnessed the crash also jumped into the lagoon and helped provide the man with CPR until medics arrived on scene.

The female driver of the Honda Civic suffered minor injuries and was transported to Scripps Encinitas. The truck driver was also transported to a local hospital, but his condition is unknown at this time.

CHP said that prior to the crash, they received several calls of a suspected reckless driver weaving in and out of traffic. Investigators suspect that alcohol may have been a factor in the crash.

VIDEO: truck being hoisted from Agua Hedionda. Driver flew off I-5 in #Carlsbad. @CBS8 pic.twitter.com/iDQ9atwlIA — Abbie Alford (@AbbieCBS8) May 19, 2016