Stabbing investigation underway in the Gaslamp Quarter - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

Stabbing investigation underway in the Gaslamp Quarter

SAN DIEGO (CBS 8/CNS) - A man was wounded in a stabbing early Thursday in the Gaslamp District.
   
Authorities believe the victim was attacked in the 800 block of 5th Avenue and Broadway shortly after 2:30 a.m. in front of the Lucky Bastard Saloon. 

Police say the 33-year-old man ran about a block south to get help, according to San Diego police Officer Frank Cali. He was treated by paramedics and rushed to the hospital for surgery. 

The incident started by the Osetra Fishhouse Restaurant where a father says his daughter was with three female friends in their 20's. He says two men approached them from a Mercedes and tried to get them to hang out. They refused and the men allegedly started chasing them.

"Two African American guys were grabbing their phones and that's when the altercation started. Witnesses tried to help and somehow it got into a fight," Jorge Dominguez said.

Dominguez says his daughter is hysterical and has a bruised lip. 

Police are interviewing the four women who were being treated at the scene for minor injuries. 

A suspect description was not immediately available.

