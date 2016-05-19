Fire engine crashes into ditch near Old Highway 395

SAN DIEGO (CBS 8) - A sig alert was issued early Thursday after a fire truck crashed into a ditch near Old Highway 395 in Bonsall area, according to California Highway Patrol.

The fire truck veered off Old Highway 395 just after 7:30 a.m., officials said.

There are reports that a firefighter suffered minor injuries.

CHP says lanes in both directions will be closed until further notice.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.