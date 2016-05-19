Man accused of attacking elderly woman out on bail

SAN DIEGO (CBS 8) - A man accused of attacking an elderly woman at the Oceanside home of her friend was released from jail on bail.

RELATED: In Court: Man suspected in attack on elderly woman

William Sutton was released on Tuesday. Prosecutors say Sutton threw 93-year-old Margaret Wood through a screen door last month while she was visiting her friend Marian Kubic.

RELATED: Court date continued for elder abuse case

Sutton was Kubic's caretaker and the attack was caught on a neighbor's surveillance camera.

RELATED: Family wants justice after caught-on-video attack

Wood suffered serious injuries and her family says she won't recover she's currently in hospice care.