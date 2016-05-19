Man accused of attacking elderly woman out on bail - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

Man accused of attacking elderly woman out on bail

Posted: Updated:

SAN DIEGO (CBS 8) - A man accused of attacking an elderly woman at the Oceanside home of her friend was released from jail on bail. 

RELATED: In Court: Man suspected in attack on elderly woman

William Sutton was released on Tuesday. Prosecutors say Sutton threw 93-year-old Margaret Wood through a screen door last month while she was visiting her friend Marian Kubic. 

RELATED: Court date continued for elder abuse case

Sutton was Kubic's caretaker and the attack was caught on a neighbor's surveillance camera. 

RELATED: Family wants justice after caught-on-video attack

Wood suffered serious injuries and her family says she won't recover she's currently in hospice care. 

  • Local NewsMore>>

  • Celebrate Global Wellness Day with free wellness activities

    Celebrate Global Wellness Day with free wellness activities

    Tuesday, June 5 2018 12:25 PM EDT2018-06-05 16:25:50 GMT

    La Jolla will join nearly 4,000 locations around the world to celebrate Global Wellness Day on Saturday, June 9th by offering free health & wellness activities for the public following this year’s theme of Wellness for Kids.

     

    La Jolla will join nearly 4,000 locations around the world to celebrate Global Wellness Day on Saturday, June 9th by offering free health & wellness activities for the public following this year’s theme of Wellness for Kids.

     

  • Bonsall home destroyed by 2-alarm fire

    Bonsall home destroyed by 2-alarm fire

    Tuesday, June 5 2018 11:34 AM EDT2018-06-05 15:34:52 GMT

    Flames destroyed a roughly 3,000-square-foot home in Bonsall Tuesday morning, but the family was not inside the house when it started, and several dogs in the home were able to escape.

     

    Flames destroyed a roughly 3,000-square-foot home in Bonsall Tuesday morning, but the family was not inside the house when it started, and several dogs in the home were able to escape.

     

  • Election 2018: Find your polling place

    Election 2018: Find your polling place

    Voters unsure of their polling place for Tuesday's primary election can use San Diego County's online locator, according to the county registrar. Also remember that polling places can change election to election.

     

    Voters unsure of their polling place for Tuesday's primary election can use San Diego County's online locator, according to the county registrar. Also remember that polling places can change election to election.

     
    •   
Powered by Frankly
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 Midwest Television, Inc. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.