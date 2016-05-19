Kiss and Tell: Jeff's interview with Ace Frehley

SAN DIEGO (CBS 8) - KFM-BFM Radio launched a new music series Thursday called Origins.

"I dressed like a rockstar before I even became a rockstar. And they assumed I was someone and let me in!" pic.twitter.com/UERP2YJazj — 100.7 KFM-BFM (@kfmbfm) May 19, 2016

The first guest was Ace Frehley, the lead guitarist with the groundbreaking rock band KISS.

Ace Frehley's new album is now available.

Oh by the way, if you want to rent the KISS costume Jeff used in his video report, you can find it at Buffalo Breath Costumes.