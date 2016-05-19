Kiss and Tell: Jeff's interview with Ace Frehley - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

Kiss and Tell: Jeff's interview with Ace Frehley

Posted: Updated:

SAN DIEGO (CBS 8) - KFM-BFM Radio launched a new music series Thursday called Origins

The first guest was Ace Frehley, the lead guitarist with the groundbreaking rock band KISS. 

Ace Frehley's new album is now available.    

Oh by the way, if you want to rent the KISS costume Jeff used in his video report, you can find it at Buffalo Breath Costumes.

Powered by Frankly
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 Midwest Television, Inc. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.