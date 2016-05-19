Man sentenced for poisoning local dogs - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

Man sentenced for poisoning local dogs

Video Report By Brandon Lewis, Reporter
SAN DIEGO (CNS) - A man who poisoned several dogs at two homes in North Park was sentenced Thursday to a year in jail.

Jerrold Alan Schwartz, 65, can be released from custody after 240 days as long as he undergoes counseling once a week, according to Deputy District Attorney Karra Reedy.

Judge Daniel Link also placed Schwartz on three years probation, she said. As a condition of probation, Schwartz is not allowed to own a dog, be alone with a dog, or be in a place where dogs congregate, Reedy said.

Beginning in September 2014, Schwartz put pills and insecticides in the yards of two homes in North Park, Reedy said. At one of those homes, one of the occupants' two dogs died. At the other home, another dog was poisoned but survived, according to the prosecutor. Schwartz told a probation officer that he committed the crimes as a way to "self-sabotage'' his life, Reedy said.

The defendant pleaded guilty earlier to animal cruelty.

Below is a copy of the victim impact statement: 

