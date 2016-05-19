Man in custody after chase and crash in National City - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

NATIONAL CITY (CNS) - A short South Bay police pursuit ended Thursday when the man officers were trying to catch plowed the car he was driving into another vehicle, then jumped out and made a failed attempt to escape on foot.

National City police began chasing the suspect in the area of Highland Avenue and East Division Street shortly before 1 p.m., when they recognized the vehicle he was driving as one linked to a person being sought by deputy federal marshals, NCPD Sgt. Chris Sullivan said.

The suspect sped off for a short distance before getting into a collision that severely damaged another car and bowled over a fire hydrant. He then ran off but was taken into custody following a brief foot chase. The arrestee's name and the charges for which he was wanted were not immediately available.

The two people who were in the vehicle struck by the suspect's car were taken to a hospital for precautionary evaluations, Sullivan said.

