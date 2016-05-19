Donald Trump will bring his campaign to San Diego - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

Donald Trump will bring his campaign to San Diego

Posted: Updated:

SAN DIEGO (CBS 8/ AP) - Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump will hold a rally in San Diego on Friday, May 27 at the Convention Center.

Donald Trump has kept himself planted firmly in the political spotlight this week with one headline-grabbing move after another - launching a social media defense of his treatment of women, listing possible Supreme Court nominees, rapidly declaring an Egyptian plane crash an act of terrorism.

Trump has said he would negotiate with North Korea's leader. He called Ferguson, Missouri, and Oakland, California, more dangerous than Iraq.

RELATED: Bernie Sanders and Bill Clinton return to San Diego

Trump's San Diego visit will come after his first campaign appearance in New Mexico - the state with the highest percentage of Hispanics in the nation and where its GOP Latina governor has previously denounced him.

Trump has vowed to build a wall along the U.S.-Mexico border and last year he compared Mexican immigrants to rapists and drug dealers.

Democratic presidential hopeful Bernie Sanders is scheduled to visit New Mexico on Friday and Saturday before heading to San Diego.

Democratic presidential candidate Hillary Clinton has not scheduled a visit to San Diego, but her husband, former President Bill Clinton will return to San Diego on Saturday for a rally and a fundraiser.

Those wishing to attend Trump's rally in San Diego are asked to RSVP online

  • Campaign 2016 - News, opinion and analysis of the U.S. electionMore>>

  • Trump summons business leaders, lawmakers to White House

    Trump summons business leaders, lawmakers to White House

    Monday, January 23 2017 11:52 AM EST2017-01-23 16:52:34 GMT

    Opening his first official week in office, President Donald Trump warned business leaders Monday that he would impose a "substantial border tax" on companies that move their manufacturing out of the United States, while promising tax advantages to companies that produce products domestically.

     

    Opening his first official week in office, President Donald Trump warned business leaders Monday that he would impose a "substantial border tax" on companies that move their manufacturing out of the United States, while promising tax advantages to companies that produce products domestically.

     

  • LIVE STREAM: Nationwide protests on President Trump's first full day

    LIVE STREAM: Nationwide protests on President Trump's first full day

    Saturday, January 21 2017 3:51 PM EST2017-01-21 20:51:43 GMT

    Pledging emphatically to empower America's "forgotten men and women," Donald Trump was sworn in as the 45th president of the United States Friday, taking command of a riven nation facing an unpredictable era under his assertive but untested leadership.

     

    Pledging emphatically to empower America's "forgotten men and women," Donald Trump was sworn in as the 45th president of the United States Friday, taking command of a riven nation facing an unpredictable era under his assertive but untested leadership.

     

  • Inauguration Day: Behind-the-scenes from Washington, D.C.

    Inauguration Day: Behind-the-scenes from Washington, D.C.

    Friday, January 20 2017 11:13 PM EST2017-01-21 04:13:09 GMT

    One of CBS 8’s own traveled across the country to witness Donald Trump take the Presidential Oath of Office.

     

    One of CBS 8’s own traveled across the country to witness Donald Trump take the Presidential Oath of Office.

     
    •   
Powered by Frankly
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 Midwest Television, Inc. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.