Donald Trump will bring his campaign to San Diego

SAN DIEGO (CBS 8/ AP) - Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump will hold a rally in San Diego on Friday, May 27 at the Convention Center.

Donald Trump has kept himself planted firmly in the political spotlight this week with one headline-grabbing move after another - launching a social media defense of his treatment of women, listing possible Supreme Court nominees, rapidly declaring an Egyptian plane crash an act of terrorism.

Trump has said he would negotiate with North Korea's leader. He called Ferguson, Missouri, and Oakland, California, more dangerous than Iraq.

Trump's San Diego visit will come after his first campaign appearance in New Mexico - the state with the highest percentage of Hispanics in the nation and where its GOP Latina governor has previously denounced him.

Trump has vowed to build a wall along the U.S.-Mexico border and last year he compared Mexican immigrants to rapists and drug dealers.

Democratic presidential hopeful Bernie Sanders is scheduled to visit New Mexico on Friday and Saturday before heading to San Diego.

Democratic presidential candidate Hillary Clinton has not scheduled a visit to San Diego, but her husband, former President Bill Clinton will return to San Diego on Saturday for a rally and a fundraiser.

Those wishing to attend Trump's rally in San Diego are asked to RSVP online.