Teen who lost leg to bacterial infection wants back in the game - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

Teen who lost leg to bacterial infection wants back in the game

Posted: Updated:

CHULA VISTA (CBS 8) - The Chula Vista teen who lost his right leg to a bacterial infection several months ago shared his inspiring story of his recovery with CBS News 8. 

Last October, Giancarlo Gil, 14, contracted a bacteria called necrotizing fasciitis - Group A Strep - a very rare strain of it. He had his right leg amputated as doctors tried to stem the spread of the virus.

According to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Preventionnecrotizing fasciitis is a bacterial skin infection that spreads quickly and kills the body's soft tissue. Accurate diagnosis, prompt treatment with intravenously administered antibiotics and surgery are important to stopping the infection, which can become life-threatening in a very short amount of time.

REALTED: Chula Vista teen with flesh-eating bacteria remains in critical condition

The CDC said the occurrence of the disease is rare, even though it can be caused by several types of bacteria. Healthy people with strong immune systems can usually avoid the disease by practicing good hygiene and proper wound care.

Since 2010, 124 cases of necrotizing fasciitis have been reported in San Diego County.

Of those patients, only three have been under the age of 17, and many of the others had an underlying medical condition that weakened their immune system.

People who get any kind of injury that breaks the skin -- even as simple as a paper cut, blister or scrape -- should see a doctor if the wound gets warm and/or oozes. 

Giancarlo had ten surgeries at Rady Children's Hospital in order to keep the virus from spreading. 

  • Local NewsMore>>

  • Celebrate Global Wellness Day with free wellness activities

    Celebrate Global Wellness Day with free wellness activities

    Tuesday, June 5 2018 12:25 PM EDT2018-06-05 16:25:50 GMT

    La Jolla will join nearly 4,000 locations around the world to celebrate Global Wellness Day on Saturday, June 9th by offering free health & wellness activities for the public following this year’s theme of Wellness for Kids.

     

    La Jolla will join nearly 4,000 locations around the world to celebrate Global Wellness Day on Saturday, June 9th by offering free health & wellness activities for the public following this year’s theme of Wellness for Kids.

     

  • Bonsall home destroyed by 2-alarm fire

    Bonsall home destroyed by 2-alarm fire

    Tuesday, June 5 2018 11:34 AM EDT2018-06-05 15:34:52 GMT

    Flames destroyed a roughly 3,000-square-foot home in Bonsall Tuesday morning, but the family was not inside the house when it started, and several dogs in the home were able to escape.

     

    Flames destroyed a roughly 3,000-square-foot home in Bonsall Tuesday morning, but the family was not inside the house when it started, and several dogs in the home were able to escape.

     

  • Election 2018: Find your polling place

    Election 2018: Find your polling place

    Voters unsure of their polling place for Tuesday's primary election can use San Diego County's online locator, according to the county registrar. Also remember that polling places can change election to election.

     

    Voters unsure of their polling place for Tuesday's primary election can use San Diego County's online locator, according to the county registrar. Also remember that polling places can change election to election.

     
    •   
Powered by Frankly
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 Midwest Television, Inc. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.