Escondido child bitten by rattlesnake - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

Escondido child bitten by rattlesnake



ESCONDIDO (CNS) - A 7-year-old child was bitten by a rattlesnake in Escondido Thursday night and airlifted to a hospital for treatment.

The call came in about 7:30 p.m., according to an Escondido fire and police dispatcher.

The victim was picked up in the area of Lake Wohlford and Valley Center roads, but it was unclear where the child was bitten, according to the San Diego County Sheriff's Department.

The child was taken to Rady Children's Hospital, but an update on the youngster's condition was not immediately available.

The dispatcher said she was not at liberty to release the child's gender and had no information about where the child was bitten.

