California voter registration spikes during Facebook push

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) - Nearly 200,000 people registered to vote or updated their records in California during a two-day push by Facebook this week.

Secretary of State Alex Padilla said Thursday that the first day of Facebook's campaign was the second-busiest day in California's four-year-old online registration system.

Facebook displayed a registration reminder and link on Monday and Tuesday. Padilla says one in three people who registered was between 17 and 25 years old. California allows 17-year-olds to register if they'll be 18 by Election Day.

People planning to vote in the June 7 primary must register by Monday.

Election officials are reporting a surge of interest ahead of the primary. As of April 8, there was a net increase of more than 230,000 registered voters since the same time in 2012.

