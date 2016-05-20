Bike To Work riders can expect detours throughout San Diego

SAN DIEGO (CBS 8) - Friday is Bike to Work Day in San Diego County and SANDAG is encouraging people to leave their cars at home and opt for their bikes.

Drivers can expect to share the road with a record number of cyclists commuting to-and-from work. Last year, about 9,000 cyclists participated in Bike to Work Day.

Nathan Condell started cycling in December to train for the 524 mile "AIDS Life Cycle" ride from San Francisco to Los Angeles. His bike commute to-and-from work is ten miles.

"I live close enough. I'm lucky to have a shower at work, so I can pop in the shower and not worry," said Condell.

Stories like Condell's are why SANDAG is trying to encourage commuters to bike-to-work.

"Give it a shot and give it extra support and promote biking as a transportation and commute alternative in the San Diego region," said Antoinette Meier, SANDAG Commute Program manager.

For Friday's Bike to Work Day there will be 101 pit-stops where bikers will be able to get snacks, water and motivation.

Bike to Work is also raising awareness about the need for more bike paths. There are 1,340-miles of bikeway in the San Diego region, including the new Bankers Hill bike paths.

"People have actually yelled at me - 'use the bike lane' - oh, I would love one," said Condell laughing.

Riders want to make sure drivers are aware and kindly share the road.

Bikers can expect delays and detours along Ocean Beach near the San Diego River path on the South side. Also, Friars Road between SeaWorld Drive and Napa Street will be closed while equipment trucks use the road to continue cleaning up the diesel fuel spill.

You can register for Bike to Work Day online and receive a free shirt.