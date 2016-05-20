Police: Two men arrested in National City bar shooting - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

Police: Two men arrested in National City bar shooting

Posted: Updated:

NATIONAL CITY (CNS) - A shooting outside a South Bay tavern left one man wounded and two others under arrest early Friday morning.

The gunfire erupted shortly after 1 a.m. at a bar in National City.

Arriving officers found a wounded man in a parking lot and saw a dark- colored sedan speeding away with its headlights off, Sgt. Chris Sullivan said. Some of the patrol personnel tended to the victim and others went after the suspicious vehicle, the sergeant said.

Medics took the victim to UCSD Medical Center in San Diego for treatment of multiple gunshot wounds. He was admitted in stable condition and was expected to survive, according to Sullivan.

Following a brief pursuit, the fleeing driver pulled over and was taken into custody along with a passenger. The suspects' names were not immediately available.

The motive for the shooting remained unclear this afternoon, Sullivan said.

  • Local NewsMore>>

  • Celebrate Global Wellness Day with free wellness activities

    Celebrate Global Wellness Day with free wellness activities

    Tuesday, June 5 2018 12:25 PM EDT2018-06-05 16:25:50 GMT

    La Jolla will join nearly 4,000 locations around the world to celebrate Global Wellness Day on Saturday, June 9th by offering free health & wellness activities for the public following this year’s theme of Wellness for Kids.

     

    La Jolla will join nearly 4,000 locations around the world to celebrate Global Wellness Day on Saturday, June 9th by offering free health & wellness activities for the public following this year’s theme of Wellness for Kids.

     

  • Bonsall home destroyed by 2-alarm fire

    Bonsall home destroyed by 2-alarm fire

    Tuesday, June 5 2018 11:34 AM EDT2018-06-05 15:34:52 GMT

    Flames destroyed a roughly 3,000-square-foot home in Bonsall Tuesday morning, but the family was not inside the house when it started, and several dogs in the home were able to escape.

     

    Flames destroyed a roughly 3,000-square-foot home in Bonsall Tuesday morning, but the family was not inside the house when it started, and several dogs in the home were able to escape.

     

  • Election 2018: Find your polling place

    Election 2018: Find your polling place

    Voters unsure of their polling place for Tuesday's primary election can use San Diego County's online locator, according to the county registrar. Also remember that polling places can change election to election.

     

    Voters unsure of their polling place for Tuesday's primary election can use San Diego County's online locator, according to the county registrar. Also remember that polling places can change election to election.

     
    •   
Powered by Frankly
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 Midwest Television, Inc. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.