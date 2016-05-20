Police: Two men arrested in National City bar shooting

NATIONAL CITY (CNS) - A shooting outside a South Bay tavern left one man wounded and two others under arrest early Friday morning.

The gunfire erupted shortly after 1 a.m. at a bar in National City.

Arriving officers found a wounded man in a parking lot and saw a dark- colored sedan speeding away with its headlights off, Sgt. Chris Sullivan said. Some of the patrol personnel tended to the victim and others went after the suspicious vehicle, the sergeant said.

Medics took the victim to UCSD Medical Center in San Diego for treatment of multiple gunshot wounds. He was admitted in stable condition and was expected to survive, according to Sullivan.

Following a brief pursuit, the fleeing driver pulled over and was taken into custody along with a passenger. The suspects' names were not immediately available.

The motive for the shooting remained unclear this afternoon, Sullivan said.