Gang members convicted of killing teens sentenced to prison - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

Gang members convicted of killing teens sentenced to prison

Posted: Updated:

VISTA (CNS) - Two gang members who participated in a retaliation shooting that killed two teenagers and left two others wounded in an Oceanside park were sentenced Friday to lengthy state prison terms.

Martin Melendrez, 25, who pleaded guilty to second-degree murder and attempted murder, was sentenced to 40 years to life behind bars.

Santo Diaz, 22, who was acquitted of first-degree murder then pleaded guilty to voluntary manslaughter, was sentenced to 39 years in prison.

The defendants were among four people charged in the March 13, 2013, shooting that killed 13-year-old Melanie Virgen and her 15-year-old friend, Edgar Sanchez at Libby Lake Park. The teenagers were innocent victims of a conflict between rival gangs, authorities said.

Michael Zurita, 22, pleaded guilty to assault with a semiautomatic weapon and was sentenced to 25 years in prison.

Kevin Brizuela, 20, was convicted of first-degree murder and has yet to be sentenced.

Oceanside police said the defendants fired on the victims about 9 p.m. near a makeshift memorial for two teens who had been killed in the park.

According to the prosecution, the victims were all sitting near each other on a couch that had been placed near the memorial when they were fired upon. The memorial was for Sandra Salgado, 14, and her boyfriend, 16-year-old Fernando Solano, who were gunned down in a gang assault two years earlier.

  • Local NewsMore>>

  • Celebrate Global Wellness Day with free wellness activities

    Celebrate Global Wellness Day with free wellness activities

    Tuesday, June 5 2018 12:25 PM EDT2018-06-05 16:25:50 GMT

    La Jolla will join nearly 4,000 locations around the world to celebrate Global Wellness Day on Saturday, June 9th by offering free health & wellness activities for the public following this year’s theme of Wellness for Kids.

     

    La Jolla will join nearly 4,000 locations around the world to celebrate Global Wellness Day on Saturday, June 9th by offering free health & wellness activities for the public following this year’s theme of Wellness for Kids.

     

  • Bonsall home destroyed by 2-alarm fire

    Bonsall home destroyed by 2-alarm fire

    Tuesday, June 5 2018 11:34 AM EDT2018-06-05 15:34:52 GMT

    Flames destroyed a roughly 3,000-square-foot home in Bonsall Tuesday morning, but the family was not inside the house when it started, and several dogs in the home were able to escape.

     

    Flames destroyed a roughly 3,000-square-foot home in Bonsall Tuesday morning, but the family was not inside the house when it started, and several dogs in the home were able to escape.

     

  • Election 2018: Find your polling place

    Election 2018: Find your polling place

    Voters unsure of their polling place for Tuesday's primary election can use San Diego County's online locator, according to the county registrar. Also remember that polling places can change election to election.

     

    Voters unsure of their polling place for Tuesday's primary election can use San Diego County's online locator, according to the county registrar. Also remember that polling places can change election to election.

     
    •   
Powered by Frankly
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 Midwest Television, Inc. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.