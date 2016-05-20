Hitting the road on Bike to Work Day

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - More than 9,500 riders visited pit stops around the county Friday in the Bike to Work event, a new record, the San Diego Association of Governments announced.

The annual ride included 101 pit stops where bicyclists received refreshments, t-shirts and bike tune-ups. Some of the pit stops were scheduled to reopen for the afternoon commute.

It's Bike to Work Day & the freebies are flowing. I attend the greatest pit stop ever. Story at 5:40 @CBS8 @sportrx pic.twitter.com/aRnXj3Y2iq — Jeff Zevely (@JeffCBS8) May 20, 2016

Volunteers at the pit stops tallied more than 9,500 visitors during the morning hours, though some could have made multiple stops and some no stops at all. Last year, 8,700 pit stop visitors were reported by SANDAG.

Also part of the event was an afternoon ride along the U.S.-Mexico border.