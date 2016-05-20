Hitting the road on Bike to Work Day - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

Hitting the road on Bike to Work Day

Posted: Updated:

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - More than 9,500 riders visited pit stops around the county Friday in the Bike to Work event, a new record, the San Diego Association of Governments announced.

The annual ride included 101 pit stops where bicyclists received refreshments, t-shirts and bike tune-ups. Some of the pit stops were scheduled to reopen for the afternoon commute.

Volunteers at the pit stops tallied more than 9,500 visitors during the morning hours, though some could have made multiple stops and some no stops at all. Last year, 8,700 pit stop visitors were reported by SANDAG.

Also part of the event was an afternoon ride along the U.S.-Mexico border.

Powered by Frankly
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 Midwest Television, Inc. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.