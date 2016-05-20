Nasty battle between school and neighbor in Poway - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

Nasty battle between school and neighbor in Poway

SAN DIEGO (CBS 8) - A man's feud with a Poway school has the attention of parents after he put up signs for all the kids to see - a sign parents said crossed the line.

The issue arose after balls kept going over the Scott Rings' fence from the playground at Midland Elementary School. Rings claims one of the balls killed his dog, and now he is fed up with it.

Rings hung banners from his fence facing elementary school playground with the message, "your basketball killed my dog." The banner featured a picture of a puppy sleeping.

Parents thought the dog was dead in the picture and they said their kids are now traumatized.

"1,700 balls have come over to my house. They have turned me into the crazy ball guy. I don't want to be that guy," said Rings.

According to Rings, when he spoke to the school's superintendent, more balls ended up in his yard.

The district said they have built a higher fence.

"The district has been working with this neighbor for a very long time and we have tried to accommodate his concerns and requests," said Christine Paik, a spokesperson for Poway Unified.

Rings has since taken the posters down but parents are still shaken.

The district said a meeting with Rings is scheduled for next week. A spokesperson for the Sheriff's department also said deputies have been working with the homeowner and school officials.

All parties hope to reach a resolution.

