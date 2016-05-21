Mom in talking Chewbacca mask shatters Facebook Live records - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

Mom in talking Chewbacca mask shatters Facebook Live records

Candace Payne went on a trip to a local department store to make a few returns, as we all do, and found a $20 talking Chewbacca mask that literally made her cry.

Payne was so excited to show all of her friends on the Internet her newly found treasure. She first removes her glasses to try on the mask and immediately bursts into laughter over and over again. 

As she laughs hysterically, she says, "I'm such a happy Chewbacca. This is worth every penny!"

Her infectious laugh made many on the Internet join her in laughter as they watched her enjoy her new purchase. Her record breaking video has been watched by tens of millions of people on social media.

According to reports, she was even congratulated by a Reddit account belonging to Peter Mayhew, the actor who portrayed Chewbacca in the original Star Wars trilogy.

At the end of her video, Payne said, "It's the best birthday present ever! It's the simple joys."

