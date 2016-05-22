Two arrested during overnight DUI checkpoint

SAN YSIDRO (CNS/CBS8) - Two motorists were arrested on suspicion of drunk driving in San Ysidro during a police checkpoint that ended early Sunday morning, according to authorities.

Of the 295 vehicles that passed through the checkpoint in the 600 block of East San Ysidro Boulevard, 289 were screened by officers, according to San Diego Police Officer Mark McCullough.

Four motorists were given a field sobriety test, leading to the two arrests. Two vehicles were impounded during the four hours the checkpoint was in operation, McCullough said in a statement.

The checkpoint began at 11 p.m. Saturday and ended at about 3 a.m. Sunday. The checkpoint was made possible by a grant from the California Office of Traffic Safety.