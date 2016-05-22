Fire tears through condominium

SAN DIEGO (CBS 8/CNS) - A condominium in Chollas View was destroyed by fire Sunday morning and the unit above it sustained significant smoke damage, according to San Diego Fire-Rescue officials.

Firefighters found the unit fully involved in fire and smoke when they arrived shortly after 8 a.m. in the 5700 block of Bates Street, according to Capt. Joe Amador. Firefighters say a woman was cooking in the downstairs unit, left the food unattended and then called the fire department.

No one was injured in the fire and the Red Cross was called to help occupants of the two condos relocate. No other units were damaged and investigators were on scene to determine the cause and assess the damage.