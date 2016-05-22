Fundraiser held for toddler bitten by rattlesnake

SAN DIEGO (CBS 8) - A local family is raising money to help a toddler who was bitten by a rattlesnake.

It took more than 35 vials of anti-venom and ten days in intensive care to cure 3-year-old Braden Roark. Now, the family is facing enormous medical bills as each vial of anti-venom costs about $2,000.

Braden's grandmother Mel, a well known community activist in Ocean Beach, organized Sunday night's event at the Inn at Sunset Cliffs.

Mel also set up an online fundraiser where people can help the Roark family by making a donation.