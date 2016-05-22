Coyote attacks small dog in Poway

SAN DIEGO (CBS 8) - A longtime Poway resident is issuing a warning for dog owners after her family's pet was viciously attacked by a coyote.

Holly VonDolden says she was at home with her family on Friday afternoon when they heard the familiar howls of a coyote attack in their backyard. The VonDolens are usually careful about keeping the doors closed, but in the chaos of a kitchen remodel, they didn't realize their dog Dexter had gotten out.

Dexter is in stable condition now and the family remains optimistic about Dexter's recovery. With regular coyote sightings in the neighborhood, Holly wants to remind everyone to take extra precautions.