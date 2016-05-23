Two caught, one suspect escapes following chase

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - Authorities are on the lookout for a passenger who ran from a traffic stop in the Gaslamp District Monday morning and may have

dropped a handgun while fleeing.



California Highway Patrol officers stopped the suspects' vehicle in the vicinity of Fifth Avenue and Market Street shortly before 1:30 a.m. The driver was arrested, but the passenger bailed out and ran, according to the CHP.

CHP officers gave chase and found a ditched handgun during the pursuit. However, the suspect got away and remained at large as of this morning, authorities said. A description was not immediately available.

One officer sustained a minor leg injury while chasing the suspect, according to the CHP.