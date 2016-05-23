Construction worker injured after falling into trench

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - A construction worker was injured in a fall at an excavation site in Little Italy Monday.



Rescue crews sent to the construction site on State Street near West Elm Street around 9:40 a.m. placed the injured worker on a stretcher and were using a rope system to hoist him to safety, San Diego Fire-Rescue Department Capt. Joseph Amador said.



The severity of the man's injuries was not immediately known, but Amador said he would be taken to a hospital.