Navy training excercises in Coronado may produce loud noises

Navy training excercises in Coronado may produce loud noises

CORONADO (CNS) - Blank gunfire may be heard around Naval Amphibious Base Coronado and in the San Diego Bay beginning Monday afternoon as Navy training exercises get underway.

The training is scheduled from 2 p.m. to 10 p.m. each day through Wednesday. Some aspects of the exercise will take place around Pier 4, in various training areas around the installation and in the San Diego Bay, between Naval Amphibious Base Coronado and Naval Base San Diego in the Barrio Logan area, according to Navy officials.

The exercise will also extend to the shoreline of the Silver Strand Training Complex across from Fiddler's Cove Marina & RV Park. Navy officials said they would make "every effort to abate noise when possible." Noise complaints can be submitted via cnic.navy.mil/regions/cnrsw/installations/navbase_coronado/om/NoiseComplaintForm.html.

