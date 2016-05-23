Phone threats prompt lockdowns at five San Diego schools

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - Nearly simultaneous phoned-in bomb threats prompted precautionary lockdowns, evacuations and searches Monday at five San Diego-area public schools.

Staffers received the menacing anonymous calls about 11:30 a.m. at Clairemont High School in Bay Park and Lincoln High in Lincoln Park, and at Bonsall West Elementary in Oceanside, Oneonta Elementary in Imperial Beach and Willow Elementary in San Ysidro.

Teachers and administrators either kept students secured in their classrooms or cleared them off campus while school and city police searched the grounds and buildings.

Nothing dangerous or suspicious was found at any of the campuses as of early afternoon. The lockdowns and other emergency measures were mostly lifted within an hour.

It was unclear if the same person or people were responsible for all the incidents. At least several of them sounded as if the male voice delivering the threats was computer-generated, San Diego Unified School District spokeswoman Linda Zintz said.

No arrests had been made or suspects identified by late afternoon, police said.