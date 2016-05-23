Clinton campaign declines invitation to California debate

Democratic presidential candidate Hillary Clinton gestures while speaking to more than 3,000 Service Employees International Union (SEIU) members at the union's 2016 International Convention, Monday, May 23, 2016, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio)

WASHINGTON (AP) — Democratic presidential front-runner Hillary Clinton has declined an invitation from Fox News to participate in a debate with rival Bernie Sanders in California before that state's June 7 primary.

Clinton and Sanders are competing aggressively in California as primaries wrap up.

But Clinton is close to getting the delegates she needs to seal the nomination. Sanders says he has a chance to pass her in pledged delegates, though he admits he faces tough odds. Then he would have to persuade many superdelegates to switch their support to him.

Campaign spokeswoman Jennifer Palmieri says Clinton will compete hard in the remaining primary states, particularly California, while also turning her attention to presumptive GOP nominee Donald Trump. She says Clinton's time is best spent meeting voters and campaigning.