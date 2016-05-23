San Diegans organizing anti-Trump protests

SAN DIEGO (CBS 8/ AP) - Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump will rally in San Diego on Friday at the Convention Center.

Thousands of people are expected at the Convention Center, including protesters and San Diego police said they are prepared.

Trump poured more than $7.5 million of his own money into his presidential campaign in April, bringing his total personal investment to more than $43 million since he declared his candidacy, according to campaign finance reports filed last Friday.

Almost all of Trump's personal investment has come in the form of loans. That leaves open the possibility that he can repay himself now that he's aggressively seeking donations. A new fundraising agreement he struck with the Republican National Committee and 11 state parties explicitly seeks contributions for his primary campaign.

Yet Trump said in a statement last week that he has "absolutely no intention" of paying himself back.

While much of Trump's money has come from his own pocket, he reported about $1.7 million in donations last month. Those contributions have come largely from people buying Trump's campaign merchandise, including the red "Make America Great Again" ball caps, and giving online through his campaign website. Trump didn't begin developing a team of fundraisers until recently, after he became the presumptive GOP nominee.

Trump will hold his first campaign fundraiser next week, an event in Los Angeles where the minimum price of admission is $25,000, according to the invitation. Those donations are to be split among Trump's campaign and his Republican Party allies.

After the GOP convention in late July, Trump will officially become the nominee and be restricted to spending money that's earmarked for the general election.

Those wishing to attend Trump's rally in San Diego are asked to RSVP online.