New RV resort opens at Pala Casino

SAN DIEGO (CBS 8) - Visitors to Pala Casino have new option when it comes to where to stay after a new ten-acre RV resort was opened Monday.

The RV resort is ten-acres with 100 full-service sites for RVs and trailers.

All have a grassy area with a picnic table, electrical, water and sewer hookups and free wi-fi and cable-television service.

There is also a community pool, a club house and a spot for campers to meet-up and hangout.

The RV park offers free shuttle service to and from the casino, 24-hours a day.