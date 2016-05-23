Heroes unite for #RyanStrong - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

Heroes unite for #RyanStrong

SAN DIEGO (CBS 8) -  Ryan Wilcox, 18, who is fighting against a rare blood disorder called secondary Myelodysplastic Syndrome or MDS, received a superheroes visit on Monday. 

When he was three-years-old, Ryan battled a brain tumor and received a bone marrow transplant in April of 2015. 

Being a huge fan of Captain America and the Avengers, friends and family set out to make Ryan's dream come true of meeting his favorite superheroes - especially Chris Evans who plays Captain America. 

Early in May, Chris Evans sent Ryan a video telling him to stay strong and to keep on fighting the good fight. 

That was only the beginning of many surprises for 18-year-old Ryan.  

On Monday, Ryan's favorite heroes made their way to San Diego to pay him a special visit. 

 It's not everyday Captain America and Iron Man hang out with you in your bedroom.

Just last week, Ryan received a blood transfusion. According to Ryan's uncle, Curtis Parcell, doctors say Ryan is making small improvements in his treatment. 

The family has set up a donation website to help support Ryan's fight against cancer. 

