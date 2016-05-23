Heroes unite for #RyanStrong

SAN DIEGO (CBS 8) - Ryan Wilcox, 18, who is fighting against a rare blood disorder called secondary Myelodysplastic Syndrome or MDS, received a superheroes visit on Monday.

When he was three-years-old, Ryan battled a brain tumor and received a bone marrow transplant in April of 2015.

Being a huge fan of Captain America and the Avengers, friends and family set out to make Ryan's dream come true of meeting his favorite superheroes - especially Chris Evans who plays Captain America.

Early in May, Chris Evans sent Ryan a video telling him to stay strong and to keep on fighting the good fight.

That was only the beginning of many surprises for 18-year-old Ryan.

A video posted by Gwyneth Paltrow (@gwynethpaltrow) on May 23, 2016 at 11:07am PDT

On Monday, Ryan's favorite heroes made their way to San Diego to pay him a special visit.

A photo posted by C I V I L W A R (@captainamerica.x) on May 23, 2016 at 11:21am PDT

It's not everyday Captain America and Iron Man hang out with you in your bedroom.

A photo posted by Chris Evans (@chrisevanstime) on May 23, 2016 at 1:25pm PDT

A photo posted by Chris Evans (@chrisevanstime) on May 23, 2016 at 10:12am PDT

A photo posted by Gwyneth Paltrow (@gwynethpaltrow) on May 23, 2016 at 12:10pm PDT

Just last week, Ryan received a blood transfusion. According to Ryan's uncle, Curtis Parcell, doctors say Ryan is making small improvements in his treatment.

The family has set up a donation website to help support Ryan's fight against cancer.