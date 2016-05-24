Brutal Mission Beach beating caught on tape - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

Brutal Mission Beach beating caught on tape

Posted:

SAN DIEGO (CBS 8) - A brutal attack in South Mission Beach over the weekend was caught on camera. The attack occurred in an alley near San Luis Rey Place and Standway.

Neighbors said while the intensity of the alcohol-fueled violent incident is uncommon, the drunken, rowdy behavior leading up to it has become all too common in Mission Beach. 

Neighbors identified the victim as an University of San Diego student. 

The victim was hospitalized at Scripps La Jolla and according to San Diego police was released on Monday. 

Those responsible for the violent attack are still still at large. 

Anyone with information on their identities is asked to call San Diego CrimeStoppers anonymously at 888-588-8477. 

