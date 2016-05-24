Overturned cement truck shuts down SR-52 onramp in La Jolla - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

Overturned cement truck shuts down SR-52 onramp in La Jolla

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - An overturned cement truck prompted authorities to temporarily shut down freeway lanes and a transition ramp near University City today, but no one was injured.

The driver of a large Peterbilt mixer truck lost control of the rig for unknown reasons on northbound Interstate 5 near state Route 52 around 4:45 a.m.

The truck veered off the roadway, rolled and struck a tree, California Highway Patrol Officer Jake Sanchez said.

The crash resulted in the closure of the transition from westbound SR-52 to northbound Interstate 5 and two northbound freeway lanes in the area, but they have since been reopened, according to Caltrans.

