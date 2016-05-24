UK restaurant owner guilty of manslaughter in allergy death afte - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

UK restaurant owner guilty of manslaughter in allergy death after changing curry recipe

LONDON (AP) — A British man was sentenced to six years in prison on Monday after being convicted of manslaughter because a customer at his Indian restaurant died of a peanut allergy.

Restaurant owner Mohammed Zaman was found guilty at Teesside Crown Court for his role in bar manager Paul Wilson's death.

Wilson had ordered a chicken tikka masala takeout meal from the 53-year-old Zaman's restaurant in 2014 and told the staff about his allergy to peanuts.

He died shortly after eating the meal at his home when he went into severe anaphylactic shock.

Prosecutors said Zaman replaced almond powder in his recipes with a cheaper mix that included peanuts. They said he was in debt and put profits before customer safety.

Zaman has denied the charges, saying he left managers in charge and wasn't at the restaurant at the time.

