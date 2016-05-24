Passengers escorted off plane after bomb threat at LAX

LOS ANGELES, Calif. - Authorities investigated a possible bomb threat on board a plane at LAX Tuesday morning.

The incident was reported possible via a call around 8:30 a.m. SWAT and K-9 team boarded the plane to investigate.

It was on board American Eagle flight 5931. Passengers remained on board while the plane was checked.

The plane was kept away from terminal.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.