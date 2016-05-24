Amazon says San Diego is 10th most well-read city in US - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

Amazon says San Diego is 10th most well-read city in US

Posted: Updated:

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - San Diego is the 10th most well-read city in the country based on sales of books, magazines and newspapers over the past year, online retailing giant Amazon announced Tuesday.

But there's a catch.

San Diego was one of four markets where adult coloring books were among the best-selling print titles, along with Albuquerque, Denver and Las Vegas, according to Amazon.

The top-selling book in San Diego was "The Girl on the Train," the 2015 thriller by Paula Hawkins.

The top five most well-read cities were Seattle, Portland, Washington, D.C., San Francisco and Austin, according to Amazon.

The rankings were compiled by using per capita sales data from cities with populations of more than 500,000, including purchases for print and Kindle devices.

  • Local NewsMore>>

  • Celebrate Global Wellness Day with free wellness activities

    Celebrate Global Wellness Day with free wellness activities

    Tuesday, June 5 2018 12:25 PM EDT2018-06-05 16:25:50 GMT

    La Jolla will join nearly 4,000 locations around the world to celebrate Global Wellness Day on Saturday, June 9th by offering free health & wellness activities for the public following this year’s theme of Wellness for Kids.

     

    La Jolla will join nearly 4,000 locations around the world to celebrate Global Wellness Day on Saturday, June 9th by offering free health & wellness activities for the public following this year’s theme of Wellness for Kids.

     

  • Bonsall home destroyed by 2-alarm fire

    Bonsall home destroyed by 2-alarm fire

    Tuesday, June 5 2018 11:34 AM EDT2018-06-05 15:34:52 GMT

    Flames destroyed a roughly 3,000-square-foot home in Bonsall Tuesday morning, but the family was not inside the house when it started, and several dogs in the home were able to escape.

     

    Flames destroyed a roughly 3,000-square-foot home in Bonsall Tuesday morning, but the family was not inside the house when it started, and several dogs in the home were able to escape.

     

  • Election 2018: Find your polling place

    Election 2018: Find your polling place

    Voters unsure of their polling place for Tuesday's primary election can use San Diego County's online locator, according to the county registrar. Also remember that polling places can change election to election.

     

    Voters unsure of their polling place for Tuesday's primary election can use San Diego County's online locator, according to the county registrar. Also remember that polling places can change election to election.

     
    •   
Powered by Frankly
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 Midwest Television, Inc. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.