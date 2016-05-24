Amazon says San Diego is 10th most well-read city in US

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - San Diego is the 10th most well-read city in the country based on sales of books, magazines and newspapers over the past year, online retailing giant Amazon announced Tuesday.

But there's a catch.

San Diego was one of four markets where adult coloring books were among the best-selling print titles, along with Albuquerque, Denver and Las Vegas, according to Amazon.

The top-selling book in San Diego was "The Girl on the Train," the 2015 thriller by Paula Hawkins.

The top five most well-read cities were Seattle, Portland, Washington, D.C., San Francisco and Austin, according to Amazon.

The rankings were compiled by using per capita sales data from cities with populations of more than 500,000, including purchases for print and Kindle devices.