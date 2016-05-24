California AG sues Johnson & Johnson over pelvic mesh implants - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

California AG sues Johnson & Johnson over pelvic mesh implants

Posted: Updated:

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - California Attorney General Kamala Harris filed a lawsuit in San Diego Superior Court Tuesday against Johnson & Johnson, alleging false advertising and deceptive marketing of its surgical mesh products for women.

The complaint alleges that Johnson & Johnson neglected to inform both patients and doctors of possible severe complications and misrepresented the frequency and severity of risks.

California co-led a multi-state investigation, involving 46 states and the District of Columbia, into Johnson & Johnson's surgical mesh products for women, and is seeking injunctive relief and monetary penalties.

Johnson & Johnson, based in New Jersey, did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Harris, who is running for a U.S. Senate seat, alleged that "Johnson & Johnson put millions of women at risk of severe health problems by failing to provide critical information to doctors and patients about its surgical mesh products."

"Johnson & Johnson's deception denied women the ability to make informed decisions about their health and well-being," Harris alleged. "My office will continue to hold companies accountable for misleading consumer and patients for financial gain."

The surgical mesh device is designed to treat common health conditions in women such as stress urinary incontinence and pelvic organ prolapse. The lawsuit alleges that Johnson & Johnson misrepresented the safety of the devices by concealing the possibility of serious and irreversible complications caused by mesh, including permanent pain with intercourse and/or loss of sexual function, chronic pain, permanent urinary or defecatory dysfunction, and a potentially devastating impact on overall quality of life.

The suit further alleges that Johnson & Johnson knew about potential risks and side effects prior to the launch of its mesh products, yet omitted that information from educational and marketing materials provided to doctors and patients.

According to the lawsuit, Johnson & Johnson sold 787,232 devices nationally from 2008 to 2014, including more than 42,000 in California in that time period. Worldwide, more than 2 million women have been implanted with the mesh products, the suit says.

In addition to the lawsuit filed today, Johnson & Johnson faces more than 35,000 personal injury lawsuits in state and federal court related to the surgical mesh products, Harris said.

  • Local NewsMore>>

  • Celebrate Global Wellness Day with free wellness activities

    Celebrate Global Wellness Day with free wellness activities

    Tuesday, June 5 2018 12:25 PM EDT2018-06-05 16:25:50 GMT

    La Jolla will join nearly 4,000 locations around the world to celebrate Global Wellness Day on Saturday, June 9th by offering free health & wellness activities for the public following this year’s theme of Wellness for Kids.

     

    La Jolla will join nearly 4,000 locations around the world to celebrate Global Wellness Day on Saturday, June 9th by offering free health & wellness activities for the public following this year’s theme of Wellness for Kids.

     

  • Bonsall home destroyed by 2-alarm fire

    Bonsall home destroyed by 2-alarm fire

    Tuesday, June 5 2018 11:34 AM EDT2018-06-05 15:34:52 GMT

    Flames destroyed a roughly 3,000-square-foot home in Bonsall Tuesday morning, but the family was not inside the house when it started, and several dogs in the home were able to escape.

     

    Flames destroyed a roughly 3,000-square-foot home in Bonsall Tuesday morning, but the family was not inside the house when it started, and several dogs in the home were able to escape.

     

  • Election 2018: Find your polling place

    Election 2018: Find your polling place

    Voters unsure of their polling place for Tuesday's primary election can use San Diego County's online locator, according to the county registrar. Also remember that polling places can change election to election.

     

    Voters unsure of their polling place for Tuesday's primary election can use San Diego County's online locator, according to the county registrar. Also remember that polling places can change election to election.

     
    •   
Powered by Frankly
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 Midwest Television, Inc. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.