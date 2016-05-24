There are worse things than Starbucks spelling your name right - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

There are worse things than Starbucks spelling your name right

Posted: Updated:

Starbucks has an app now that you can use to place your order, but customers miss having their names spelled wrong on cups. In other news, ISIS still exists.

[To view video on YouTube, Click Here.]

Watch The Late Show with Stephen Colbert weeknights at 11:35 p.m.

Powered by Frankly
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 Midwest Television, Inc. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.