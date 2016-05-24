San Diego mayor says he won't run for California governor

SAN DIEGO (AP) - San Diego Mayor Kevin Faulconer says he won't run for governor of California in 2018, depriving Republicans of one of their better-known names in a potentially crowded Democratic field.

Faulconer told The Associated Press Tuesday that he is committed to serving a full term as leader of the nation's eighth-largest city if re-elected this year.

The former city councilman heads toward a June 7 election hoping to win a majority of votes needed to avoid a November runoff of the top two finishers. His high approval ratings in a city where Democrats heavily outnumber Republicans have fueled speculation that he may run for governor.

