San Diego mayor says he won't run for California governor

San Diego mayor says he won't run for California governor

Posted: Updated:

SAN DIEGO (AP) - San Diego Mayor Kevin Faulconer says he won't run for governor of California in 2018, depriving Republicans of one of their better-known names in a potentially crowded Democratic field.

Faulconer told The Associated Press Tuesday that he is committed to serving a full term as leader of the nation's eighth-largest city if re-elected this year.

The former city councilman heads toward a June 7 election hoping to win a majority of votes needed to avoid a November runoff of the top two finishers. His high approval ratings in a city where Democrats heavily outnumber Republicans have fueled speculation that he may run for governor.

Copyright 2016 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

