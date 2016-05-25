Suspected DUI driver shreds through guardrail on SR-125

SAN DIEGO (CBS 8) - A suspected drunk driver shreds through a guardrail, flips over and damages four other cars in its wake.



It occurred on the 125 near Jamacha at about 2:00 a.m.



California Highway Patrol says the woman hit 40-feet of the center divider before flipping.



She was able to crawl out safely.



A tow truck driver and CHP officer eventually were able to get her dog out, after some help.



The driver is being evaluated on suspicion of driving under the influence.