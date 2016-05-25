Man found dead in wrecked car identified by family

POWAY (CBS 8) - Authorities identified a man who was found dead Tuesday in the driver's seat of a crashed car hundreds of feet down an embankment alongside a road in Poway.

Authorities say 25-year-old Aaron Mahaffey of Romona was found in the Nissan 300 Z-X on the north side of Scripps Poway Parkway near Danielson Street shortly before noon.

Traffic detectives investigating the crash determined that the Nissan apparently veered off the roadway while traveling west and crashed into a dirt berm before plunging down the hillside.

It is unclear when the crash occurred.