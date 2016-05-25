City to raise fees at local airports

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - Owners of aircraft that fly into airports run by the city of San Diego could soon face higher fees, which were tentatively approved Wednesday by the City Council's Budget Committee.
The fees are for pumping fuel and overnight airplane parking at Brown Field and Montgomery-Gibbs Executive Airport, and the increases are designed to bring them in line with similar facilities in California, Arizona and Nevada, according to city Airports Division staff.
Owners of private aircraft are charged a fuel flowage fee at San Diego's airfields instead of landing fees.
The cost is currently 7 cents a gallon for aviation gasoline and jet fuel, and 9 cents a gallon for oil. If the hikes are approved by the full City Council, the prices would increase over the next two fiscal years to the industry average of 10 cents a gallon for jet fuel and oil, and 9 cents a gallon for ``AvGas.''
Staff estimates that city revenue would increase around $58,000 the first year and $57,000 the second year, to a total annual haul of about $438,000.
Transient parking fees would climb over two years from $5 per night to $7 a night for single-engine aircraft, and $5 to $9 nightly for multi-engine planes.
A formula for large aircraft weighing over 10,000 pounds would remain unchanged.
The city collected more than $28,000 for overnight parking in Fiscal Year 2015. According to a staff report, that would increase to over $42,000 under the new fee schedule.
"Those airports have been neglected and under-utilized assets for a while here, and I think we're making steps in the right direction,'' Councilman Scott Sherman said. "Hopefully, this equivalent of -- I don't know -- a Starbucks coffee or so per plane will help out a little bit.''
A performance audit of the Airports Division last year found that required annual reviews of fees hadn't been performed since 2003. That was the last time the fuel flowage price was increased. The cost of overnight parking has been the same since 1991, according to staff.
In the future, the Airports Division plans to address monthly fees for owners who base their planes at the two airports.
La Jolla will join nearly 4,000 locations around the world to celebrate Global Wellness Day on Saturday, June 9th by offering free health & wellness activities for the public following this year’s theme of Wellness for Kids.
Flames destroyed a roughly 3,000-square-foot home in Bonsall Tuesday morning, but the family was not inside the house when it started, and several dogs in the home were able to escape.
Voters unsure of their polling place for Tuesday's primary election can use San Diego County's online locator, according to the county registrar. Also remember that polling places can change election to election.
East County and North County voters will decide during Tuesday's primary election which candidates will represent the 49th and 50th congressional districts, which have long been overseen by Republicans but are being targeted by Democrats.
A man was arrested in Balboa Park on Monday morning, accused of flashing a gun at firefighters. A San Diego Fire Department crew was at the park to put out a brush fire near the Cabrillo Bridge when the incident occurred.
Temperatures continue to cool slightly through Wednesday. Morning low clouds will persist longer through the day as the marine layer deepens through Wednesday.
The non-profit Saving Animals and Healing Hearts in East County is doing everything it can to keep animals alive, despite difficulties at the facility – but the founder needs a helping after a recent surgery.
The Supreme Court ruled Monday for a Colorado baker who wouldn't make a wedding cake for a same-sex couple in a limited decision that leaves for another day the larger issue of whether a business can invoke religious objections to refuse service to gay and lesbian people.
Cory Spangenberg homered and tripled, Raffy Lopez had a homer among his career-high three hits and Eric Hosmer and Franmil Reyes also went deep to lead the San Diego Padres over the NL East-leading Atlanta Braves 11-4 on Monday night.