Watch: Pedestrians struggle to walk on melting road in India

INDIA (CNN) - Pedestrians in Valsad, India, had a tough time crossing the street as temperatures soared high enough to melt the road surface.

India has been suffering from a heat wave that has brought temperatures in excess of 122 degrees Fahrenheit.

Video from an Indian TV station shows pedestrians struggling to cross the road as their shoes get stuck in the gooey pavement. Some of them had to leave their shoes behind.

The recent heat wave recently led to the highest recorded temperature in the country's history. Several deaths have been reported because of heat combined with water shortages in some parts of the country.

Forecasters are predicting relief in June when above-average monsoons are expected to hit.