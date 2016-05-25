Roxy: Miniature Pinshcer/Italian Grehound mix - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

Name: Roxy
Age: 9 years old
Gender: Spayed female
Breed: Miniature Pinscher /Italian Greyhound mix
ID #: 207002
Adoption Fee: $25

Roxy, a 9-year-old Miniature Pinscher/Italian Greyhound mix, is a sweet senior gal looking for love. With her extra large ears and tail that continuously wags, Roxy is known to be quite the charmer. She loves to be carried and snuggle in her human’s lap. When she’s not getting pampered in the warmth of her best friend, her second favorite napping spot is the couch. Try as you might to get her to sleep in her own bed, but Roxy is a lady who knows what she wants, and what she wants is to snuggle on the couch! We find her determination quite endearing, and we hope her new family does too!

Roxy’s ideal home would be with an adult only family. She doesn’t always like to share her affection with other dogs, but has happily lived with cats in her previous home. 

Her adoption fee includes her spay, current vaccinations, permanent microchip identification, 30 days of complimentary medical insurance from Trupanion Insurance, a certificate for a free veterinary exam, and a license if residing in Oceanside, Vista, Escondido, San Marcos or Poway! 

Roxy is available for adoption at the San Diego Humane Society’s San Diego Campus located at 5500 Gaines Street. To learn more about making her part of your family, please call (619) 299-7012. 


San Diego Humane Society and SPCA
5500 Gaines Street
San Diego, CA 92110
(619) 299-7012

Adoptions
Monday - Friday
11 a.m. - 6 p.m.

Saturday - Sunday
11 a.m. - 5 p.m.

