Chargers players and personnel roam around San Diego to thank fans

SAN DIEGO (CBS 8) - The San Diego Chargers declared May 25, "Thank You San Diego Day."
Chargers players, Charger Girls and members of the team's front office ventured out into the community on Wednesday to thank fans for their support. The team also used social media to invite fans to join them around parts of San Diego.
"We're taking this opportunity to thank fans for caring about the team and invite them to share our excitement about the 2016 season," said Chargers President A.G. Spanos in a statement.
The team has celebrated "Thank You San Diego Day" several times, most recently on June 10, 2013.
Players tweeted out from their locations and using the hashtag #THANKYOUSD so fans can follow along as well.
