San Diego Police Chief: Violence will not be tolerated at Donald Trump's rally

Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump waves to the crowd as he arrives at a rally at the Anaheim Convention Center, Wednesday, May 25, 2016, in Anaheim, Calif. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong)

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - Police Chief Shelley Zimmerman vowed that law enforcement will tolerate no violence, disruptive behavior or unlawful acts when presumptive Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump holds a campaign rally at the San Diego Convention Center on Friday.

"For anyone who comes to disrupt, to do illegal activities, we will take swift and decisive action to make sure we have a peaceful event," Zimmerman told news crews outside downtown SDPD headquarters.

RELATED: Donald Trump will bring his campaign to San Diego

The department plans to have a "significant presence" of uniformed and plainclothes officers at the mid-afternoon bayside gathering and has coordinated with state, local and federal agencies to promptly put a stop to any combative or destructive protesters or counter-protesters, the chief said.

The city has designated demonstration zones -- one for Trump supporters and another for those who oppose the 69-year-old billionaire real estate magnate's presidential bid -- on the northwest and southeast sides of the Harbor Drive center and will strictly enforce attendees' comportment while ensuring their constitutional free-speech rights, Zimmerman told reporters.

"And we are well prepared to respond," she said.

Zimmerman declined to disclose details of the planned enforcement strategies.

RELATED: San Diegans organizing anti-Trump protests

On Tuesday night, violence broke out at a Trump rally in Albuquerque, New Mexico. Several police officers were injured by rocks thrown by protesters, some of whom also hurled bottles and stones at police horses. At least one person was arrested.

During an appearance at the Anaheim Convention Center this afternoon, some attendees hurled bottles at police, and others tried to climb over a barrier, prompting police to declare an unlawful assembly and begin attempts to disperse the crowd. At least two people were taken into custody.

It was Trump's first visit to Orange County since April 28, when his appearance in Costa Mesa sparked protests that turned violent and resulted in 17 arrests.