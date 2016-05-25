Puppies found abandoned in box now in foster care

SAN DIEGO (CBS 8) - A litter of puppies that was found abandoned with its mother in an alley will soon be up for adoption.

Polly, and a 3-and-a-half-year-old terrier mix and her puppies were discovered in a box and taken to Animal Services in Mission Valley. They were transferred to the Rancho Coastal Humane Society in Encinitas to be bottle fed and be treated for various health ailments.

Polly will need to have surgery on one of her knees, but that won't happen until the puppies are adopted. The six boys and one girl will be available for adoption in two to three weeks.