Seven San Diego eateries among best al fresco restaurants in America

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - Seven eateries in San Diego County made OpenTable's list of the 100 best al fresco dining restaurants in America for 2016, the online restaurant reservation site announced Wednesday.

San Diego eateries making the cut were Brockton Villa, The Prado at Balboa Park, Tom Hams Lighthouse and George's Ocean Terrace in La Jolla, along with Poseidon in Del Mar, SEA180 Coastal Tavern in Imperial Beach and Stone Brewing World Bistro & Gardens in Escondido.

A photo posted by Brockton Villa (@brocktonvilla) on May 12, 2016 at 6:10am PDT

The list reflects the combined opinions of more than 5 million restaurant reviews submitted by verified OpenTable diners for more than 20,000 restaurants in all 50 states and the District of Columbia, according to OpenTable.

The list features restaurants in 19 states and Washington, D.C., ranging from beachside dining spots to those in chic urban areas.

A photo posted by George's at the Cove (@georgesatthecove) on Apr 26, 2016 at 7:08pm PDT

The state of California claimed almost half the number of winning restaurants with 44, followed by Florida with 13, Hawaii with 12 and Arizona with eight.

North Carolina and South Carolina boast three honorees apiece; and Maryland, New Mexico, and Pennsylvania have two each. Colorado, Illinois, Indiana, Louisiana, Missouri, Nevada, New York, Rhode Island, Texas, Virginia, and Washington, D.C. are also represented.

A photo posted by Poseidon Restaurant Del Mar (@theposeidondelmar) on Feb 12, 2016 at 2:35pm PST

A photo posted by Two Gala Girls (@twogalagirls) on May 20, 2016 at 5:48pm PDT

A photo posted by Stone World Bistro & Gardens (@stonebistro) on May 13, 2016 at 8:39am PDT